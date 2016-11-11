Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 11 November 2016 19:40 CET

Free-agent shot stopper Fatau Dauda denies link to Lebanese club

Free-agent goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has denied reports of moving to a Lebanese club after signing on with Sport Light Agency yesterday in Accra, insisting he only signed a mandate with the agency.

Reports in the media suggested the out-of-favour Black Stars goalie was on his way to play in the Lebanese league but the former Orlando Pirates goalie says those reports are false.

'I only signed a mandate with the agency to get me a club and currently they are in talks with a club in Nigeria and not Lebanon,' Fatau told GHANAsoccernet.com in an interview.

'I have not mandated anyone to get me a club in Lebanon. The agency only made me aware of interests from clubs in Nigeria,' he added.

Fatau Dauda guided former Ghana Premier League champions AshGold to escape relegation last season with a spectacular performance in the second round of the league following the side's poor show in the first round.

By: Sheikh Tophic [email protected] on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

It is not every leave that the goat chewest.
By: Bismark Nkum
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img