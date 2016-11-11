Free-agent shot stopper Fatau Dauda denies link to Lebanese club

Free-agent goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has denied reports of moving to a Lebanese club after signing on with Sport Light Agency yesterday in Accra, insisting he only signed a mandate with the agency.

Reports in the media suggested the out-of-favour Black Stars goalie was on his way to play in the Lebanese league but the former Orlando Pirates goalie says those reports are false.

'I only signed a mandate with the agency to get me a club and currently they are in talks with a club in Nigeria and not Lebanon,' Fatau told GHANAsoccernet.com in an interview.

'I have not mandated anyone to get me a club in Lebanon. The agency only made me aware of interests from clubs in Nigeria,' he added.

Fatau Dauda guided former Ghana Premier League champions AshGold to escape relegation last season with a spectacular performance in the second round of the league following the side's poor show in the first round.

By: Sheikh Tophic [email protected] on twitter

