Second-tier side Bibiani Gold Stars to take Kotoko winger Halipha Sedogo on loan - report



Kotoko winger Halipha Sedogo could be farmed out on loan to second-tier side Bibiani Gold Stars.

According to kickgh, the Burkinabe is close to sealing a one-year loan deal to the club.

The wideman struggled for regular playing time under interim coach Michael Osei last season.

The youngster joined Kotoko from Burkina Faso side Majestic FC last term.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com