2018 World Cup Qualifier: Uganda are not in a formula one race

Head coach of the Cranes of Uganda Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic says his side is not in a formula one race to be desperate in Group E with powerhouses Ghana and Egypt for a ticket to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Ahead of the clash with Congo in the second group game of the qualifier, the Serbian trainer says he disagrees with those who underrate the chances of the Cranes.

"Some Africans compare the Uganda national team to a motorbike competing in a Formula One race. I disagree as we can match any side," he told the press after his side's 1-0 loss to Zambia.

The Serbian trainer has made a remarkable history by qualifying the Cranes to their first ever Afcon in 38 years and is hopeful they can cause another upset despite being in the same group with Ghana and Egypt.

The Cranes displayed a well-rehearsed performance to fetch a point from the Black Stars in the first group game played in Ghana and are set to draw inspiration from the to beat Congo on Saturday.

Uganda will have the chance to enjoy a top spot in the group if they beat Congo on Saturday while the Black Stars battle it out with the Pharaohs of Egypt on Sunday.

