Liberty whizkid Latif Blessing eyes Kotoko move -report



Liberty Professionals winger Latif Blessing is keen on a move to local giants Asante Kotoko.

According to multiple reports, the 19-year-old has told close friends and associates he would relish a move to the Porcupine Warriors.

Blessing has emerged as hot commodity after he put up an exhilarating campaign for the scientific soccer lads last season.

He was deeply involved as the Dansoman-based side escaped relegation on the final day of the season - where he raked in three goals.

"Latif Blessing has opted for a move to Kotoko ahead of next season's league campaign. He made his intention on his dream move to the Kumasi-based club since they came knocking on his doors," a source close to the player is quoted by kickgh

"Latif Blessing has even asked Liberty to do something about his price tag for it has been a worry to him. Dream FC even pushed for a deal to sign him, but he has declined their offer just to make move to Kotoko as he eyes for a stay in the top-flight next season.''

Kotoko have been quiet in the transfer market while their rivals Hearts have been busy making key signings.

