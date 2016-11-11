Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 11 November 2016

Ghanaian second-tier side Karela United complete signing of 16-year-old goalie Nii Kalala on two-year deal


Ghanaian second-tier side Karela United have completed the signing of Dunkwa United goalkeeper Nii Hammond Kalala on a two-year deal.

The 16-year-old joins the ambitious side for an undisclosed fee.

Kalala is expected to begin a new chapter in his career as he begins training with the Nzema-based side.

The youngster is a real talent after keeping 15 clean sheets during the the Division One League last term.

He joins captain Abdul Karim Yusif to have made the switch from Dunkwa Unite to Karela FC  ahead of the new season.

