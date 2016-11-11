Free agent goalie Fatau Dauda nears Lebanese switch after signing with Sport Light Agency



Goalkeeper Fatau Dauda is set for a switch to the Lebanese League after signing a deal with Sport Light Agency yesterday in Accra.

The new deal mandates the sports agency to find a new club for the out-of-favour national goalie who left Ashantigold at the end of last season.

Dauda who returned to the Obuasi-based side two seasons ago after failed stints abroad and decided to leave the club after the last season.

The deal was signed between Dauda and Nana Oduro Kwarteng the local representative of the Sport Light Agency.

Sport Light Agency are responsible for securing deals for Ghanaian players such as Nana Poku, Michael Helegbe and Kennedy Ashia in Lebanon.

