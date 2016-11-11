Catch Them Young …GGA Prez Tells Golf Clubs

Ghana Golf Association (GGA) President Mike Aggrey has charged all Golf Clubs in the country to develop young talents in the country with immediate effect.

He pointed out that the youth being the future bedrock of golf in the country makes it imperative for Clubs to shift their attention to that direction, hence his outfit's encouragement of youth development at all levels.

The golf chief said after a golf clinic held for pupils of Koduakrom, a community in Damang, Western Region that “We urge every club to take the youth development programme as a very important step in the growth of golf.”

Aggrey, an avid golfer himself pledged the GGA's support for clubs like Damang, Benso, Bogoso and Obuasi with equipment and other golf kits for their youth development programme.

He advised the professional golfers to also dedicate much of their time in the training of the youth.

Captain of Damang Golf Club, Pius Appiah Ayeh revealed that the golf clinic was in line with his club's drive to get young talented kids interested in the sport.

He said his club's vision was to take golf to the communities and also support the less privileged to get interested in the game of golf.

“The response has so far been massive and we have had calls from the local schools to teach their kids so we have developed a module to take care of the schools in our surrounding community,” he said.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum