Sports News | 11 November 2016 13:41 CET

We Are Poised For Action …Agyemang Badu

By Daily Guide
Emmanuel Agyemang Badu
Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has promised Ghana that he and his colleagues will act as worthy ambassadors in their crunch world cup qualifier against Egypt this Sunday in Alexandria.

Ghana’s 0-0 stalemate with the Cranes of Uganda dipped their chances of qualifying for the Russia Mundial.

What has made Ghana’s qualification more dicey is Egypt’s giant step in the group with a win over Congo. That, placed them on the summit with three points with Ghana, Uganda recording a point apiece leaving Congo with no points.

However, the Undinese man has given the assurance that the team has taken the aforementioned factors into account and have vowed to correct their poor start of the qualifiers by returning from Egypt with a good score line.

Badu said in an interview that “We are poised for action, we won't disgrace ourselves; our only prayer is that there won't be any injury situation. We are not afraid of them, of course we respect them. We have held series of meetings ahead of the game, and we are confident we will make Ghana and ourselves proud.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

