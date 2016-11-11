GNPC-Adidas Speedsters Club Launched

The trio with Brobby in a pose at the launch



The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) in association with Adidas has launched the Speedsters Club.

The Club, which is an offshoot of the Ghana’s Fastest Human (GFH) is preparing three Ghanaian youth for future athletic competitions at both local and international levels.

The GFH competition started in 2013 with the aim of reviving the sprint race in Ghanaian athletes and to also prepare them for the Olympic Games in 2020.

The selected athletes include Gifty Oku, a 15- year -old pupil of the University of Ghana Basic School, Ida Mensah, a 16-year old level 200 Business Administration student and Desmond Aryee, a 24-year old level 300 Computer Science student, both of the University of Ghana.

Gifty is the fastest in the 100 and 200 metres categories, while Ida over the years has taken part in all GFH competitions since its inception in 2013, whereas Desmond was crowned the fastest University Student in all of Africa by winning the 100 metres at the All African Universities Champions, held in South Africa this year.

The trio, would be camped for one year, and would be placed on special diets, muscles development exercises and psychological development.

Mrs Carmen Bruce-Annan, the Corporate Affairs Manager of the GNPC said: “GNPC is very proud to be sponsoring the Ghana's Fastest Human competition and we believe it's one of the things that have a strategic and a long term view of bringing the glory days back to Ghana's athletics.”

“It's our target to have the best of the best joining the GNPC Speedsters club from the Ghana's Fastest Human competition,” she stated.

Reks Brobby, GFH Founder Ghana said a team of professionals had been tasked to train the trio for excellence.

“It has never been done before and we are very excited at the prospects,” he said.

He said they were very confident that at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Ghanaian contingents would improve upon their performance and come home with medals.

From The Sports Desk