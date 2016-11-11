Egypt vs Ghana: Black Stars' probable line-up as Avram Grant searches for the right formula

The Black Stars of Ghana have a crucial game against Egypt in the World Cup qualifiers on Sunday.

Avram Grant goes into the game without his captain Asamoah Gyan as he and his team try to make a statement on their road to Russia.

Egypt top the group going into the second game of the qualifiers after the Black Stars played a bore draw against Uganda at home in their first qualifying game. For most Ghanaians, the thought of a 6-1 victory ring bells in their ears as the then coach Kwesi Appiah and his men stunned the world on their way to the 2014 FIFA World Cup tournament in Brazil.

Egypt will look to fight back especially playing at home. And there's nothing more they'd want than making a bold statement in a group many pundits believe will come down to Ghana and Egypt.

Black Stars coach Avram Grant would have to go big on attack if he needs the three points in this game considering his team's performance upfront in the last qualifying game vs Uganda.

Here's a probable line-up for Avram Grant and his Black Stars team for the game against Egypt.

Andre Ayew set to captain Ghana in the game against Egypt

