Struggling Aduana Stars goalkeeper Stephen Adams denies exit rumours



Out-of-favour Aduana Stars goalkeeper Stephen Adams has water down on reports claiming he's on his way out of the club.

Adams, 27, has struggled for form since he made the Black Stars cut for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

The former Hearts of Oak youth goalkeeper has fallen down the perking order behind Joseph Addo amid reports he will be sacked by the club.

But he has denied the claims insisting he will fight for a place in the squad this season.

"It is not true Aduana Stars want to sack me; please ignore such reports.' he told Graphic Sports

'As I speak to you now I am a recuperating well and so I just started training last week."

