Sports News | 11 November 2016 13:40 CET

Aduana Stars accuse midfielder Malik Akowuah of swindling club

Aduana Stars CEO Albert Commey is accusing midfielder Malik Akowuah of swindling the club.

Commey alleges that Akowuah took some money from the club but dumped them to sign for Hearts of Oak.

The Dormaa-based side want him to refund the money.

''I can confirm Malik Akowuah took some amount from us for possible move to Aduana Stars but later snubbed us for Accra Hearts of oak,'' Commey told Angel FM.

''Malik Akowuah cannot take our money for free, Malik must peacefully return our money to us or else.''

