Enough Of The Talks, Efforts And Excuses! Now Ghana Needs To See Avram Grant Make A Winsome Impact On Black Stars

The Israeli coach's penchant for finding all sort of excuses for the Black Stars' recent slump is gradually becoming a habit but, he must understand that he has achieved nothing yet - let alone a legendary status - and should rather begin to examine his own shortfalls in building a winsome team for the future.

The story of Avram Grant's tenure as Black Stars coach is one that is somewhat similar to that of the famous Jekyll and Hyde story. In his two years at the helm the erstwhile Chelsea and Portsmouth boss has shown two facets of his personality: a man with promise as well as a man surrounded by controversy. The former is best summed by the Black Stars' remarkable run to the finals of the 2015 Nations Cup, and the latter mainly for his attitude towards work.

Grant has had his fair share of ups and lows. But what has really been the biggest let-down for the former Chelsea boss is, perhaps, the fact that he does not know the magnitude of the job he has. Being the coach of Ghana is arguably the biggest job one can get on the African continent. It is a highly-rated and revered seat to occupy. Yet, due to whatever reason, it appears Grant's employers never gave him the right orientation and so he has been caught up in a web of antecedence.

He appears lost on the fact that Ghana has won four Nation's Cup trophies, has been to three successive world cups and were just a penalty kick away from a semi-final berth at the 2010 world cup in South Africa. If he knew all that - including the fact that Ghana's worst feat in the last five editions of the Nation's Cup is a semi-final berth - he wouldn't consider himself indispensable and untouchable.

Clearly Grant feels by qualifying Ghana for the 2017 Nations Cup in Gabon, he deserves praise. That would not be far-fetched though. But to think he has rewritten history by taking the team to a Nation's Cup final is totally misleading. In fact, Ghana has always been in the mix when it comes to the Africa Cup of Nations. And although the Black Stars have not quite managed to win the ultimate for over three decades now, it is undeniable the impeccable run the team has had in the last decade. That has raised the stakes so high that any coach who finds himself at the helm is expected to deliver, at least, a semi-final appearance at the Mundial. Ghanaians have increasingly grown accustomed to being close to the top of African football and they don't want to forfeit that position. It has become the norm - the minimum requirement - and it now feels like a birthright to the fans. These are fans who have witnessed far too many near misses from the Black Stars - always so close to the trophy - and they now want to win it.

And that is why merely taking the Black Stars to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations cannot be termed as "success" by the locals. That is why Avram Grant should not expect to be raised sky-high for qualifying the Black Stars to the Nations Cup. That is routine and typic by the standards of the Black Stars. This is a coach who seems totally perplexed by the high level of expectation from the Ghanaian fans. He simply cannot understand why the fans are not singing and chanting his name during matches. He cannot come to terms with the fact that he has taken the team to the final of Africa's flagship tournament and yet the fans want more - they are not satisfied.

But what Ghanaians are saying is simple: enough of the talks, the excuses and the efforts! It's time to get results; it's time to win something.

For Grant, it is reductio ad absurdum. When the former Portsmouth tactician took Chelsea to the final of the champions league in 2008, he was hailed. In the aftermath of that near miss in Moscow, Sir Alex Ferguson described Chelsea's season as "incredible" and opined Grant had done an "amazing job". Those are the exact kind of compliments the former Portsmouth gaffer expects from fans of the Black Stars. But he won't have it that way. He must do more to earn those compliments. The dynamics have changed and Grant must simply understand that Ghana is in a totally different situation to that which Chelsea were in.

While Chelsea were then chasing their first ever champions league crown, Ghana is chasing an elusive fifth. Again while Chelsea were playing in the first champions league final of their history in 2008, Ghana played in just her second Africa Cup of Nations final in the last five years in Equatorial Guinea 2015. Playing in the champions league final was a whole new experience for Chelsea, but the Black Stars are no novices to getting close to the Nations Cup trophy. That is why Grant must begin to look at his personal shortfalls rather than finding excuses for the recent slump of the Black Stars.

He must understand that he is no C.K. Gyamfi and he is nowhere close to that legendary status. The demigod status must be eschewed and replaced with results - in this case a trophy - for him to be ranked among the messiahs of Ghana football. The Israeli has developed a penchant for blaming everything and everyone, except himself, when things go wrong. He seems to think he is faultless when it comes to slumps yet, is the protagonist when it comes to triumphs.

When Ghana finished runners up to Ivory Coast in the last Africa Cup of Nations, Grant took the credit. He claimed he inherited a Black Stars squad in disarray and made them a winning team once more. Ghana's performance at the 2014 world cup was one of the worst in recent memory but that did not mean that all the players suddenly lost their talents. That did not mean that the Black Stars were totally broken before Grant took charge. It was due to certain circumstances that the team failed and they were bound to recover from that fiasco in Brazil. But it is obvious Grant was on the blind side of all of these. He believes he resurrected a "dead" Black Stars; he did the undoable, hence everyone should be happy.

When asked about how Ghanaians responded to the disappointment of losing another Nations Cup final, Grant told FIFA.com : "We were very happy with the result because expectations were very low after the World Cup in Brazil because we did not progress from the group stages or win a single game.

"The expectation was very low and Ghana performed very well in the Cup of Nations, especially to recover from the first game [after losing 2-1 to Senegal], they showed us a good mentality. All the aspects was better [than Brazil 2014], so they felt better and, of course, for the supporters the result was good except for the final, but the final was unlucky."

Again Ghanaians say enough of the efforts!

How can a heavyweight - and a four time Nations Cup winner - like Ghana be content and "happy" to place second? Even when Ghana was forced to play with virtually an U20 squad at the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations expectations were never low. Not to talk of in 2015 when the team had almost a full house. How could missing out on the trophy be a "very good" result for the fans who have been yearning for that gold for the past 34 years? But like he had always thought prior to his appointment, such a result calls for a celebration. After all, he was asked to "go and do well" by the Ghana Football Association and finishing as runners-up falls perfectly within that target range. But now he must stop the excuses and produce results that match his CV and status as a "top-notch" coach.

The Israeli coach's record as Black Stars boss has been a mixed bag. A return of 12 wins, eight draws and six loses represent a fair outcome. But recent results have been all but uninspiring. A disastrous run of just one win in six matches typifies the dire situation the Black Stars find themselves in, and that should be Grant's major worry. That notwithstanding, there are other key issues that must be addressed to make the Black Stars become fearsome once again. He must be finding solutions and not piling excuses.

When Ghana drew with Rwanda in the last game of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Grant put the blame on the pitch saying: “The pitch is one of the worst I have ever seen." He had forgotten that it was on that same pitch that he beat Comoros and Mozambique. Back then, he never complained about the pitch - or other factors - because he secured victory on both occasions. In truth, the Accra sports stadium is not in peak condition but in the match against Rwanda, the Black Stars were simply profligate. They wasted chance upon chance and allowed the Rwandans to get back into the game with a last-gasp equaliser. Grant should be more concerned with the uninspiring performances of the Black Stars in recent times, and not putting the blame solely on the pitch. He played the excuse game again prior to the world cup qualifier against Uganda describing the Tamale pitch as a "pitch not at the level of even youth team in Europe". Another excuse to paper over the Black Stars' struggles when, in fact, Ghanaians have seen the Black Stars display far better performances on these same "bad and poor" pitches. The Sports Ministry vs GFA row will take its fair share of blame when it comes to the destabilisation of the team but, on the pitch, Grant can equally not be exonerated from blame. The Black Stars looked totally out of depth against the Cranes: so lethargic, apathetic and sloppy in possession. Who should take blame for that?

The zenith of Avram Grant's career was taking Chelsea to the 2008 champions league final where they finished runners-up to Sir Alex Ferguson's impressive Manchester United side. His low points include leading West Ham and Portsmouth into relegation. If he could take blame for the former's demotion, then why not for the Black Stars' recent slump? In the aftermath of the Hammers' relegation, Grant qipped: "Yes, I take responsibility [for the relegation of the team]. It is my responsibility to pick the team and the tactics so it's my responsibility about the results."

That is what he should be doing right now in the Black Stars dugout. If he wants to be given credit for taking the team to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, then he must also man up and take the flak when the team delivers dire performances like they did against Rwanda and Uganda. He is not immune to criticism and needs to practice the professionalism that he preaches.

"We need to be professionals off the pitch. Everybody needs to do his work off the pitch to give peace of mind to the players”, Grant said earlier this year.

Surprisingly, the former Chelsea boss has not acted according to his own words. His frequent travels only run counter to the professionalism that he preaches. Right after the world cup qualifier against Uganda, Grant traveled again to London. The prevalent - often recurring - excuse was that he was "going to monitor players abroad" ( Mind you this was in spite of the fact that Ghana had less than a month to play a crucial fate-defining match against Egypt away). Ironically, days later Grant was on Sky Sports discussing Premier League football, the Scottish league and the champions league. By the time footages flooded news and social media platforms in Ghana, the "scouting players" excuse was already flawed.

"It is wrong [to be frequently staying outside Ghana]. He is the national team coach and must develop football of this country and that can only be done when he stays here and sees what is going on in our league," former GFA president Ben Koufie is quoted as saying by ESPN.

"I remember very well when [Grant] was being interviewed [to become Black Stars coach], I asked him whether he was going to stay here in Ghana to help develop local clubs and the coaches as well. So I don't see why the sudden change. To say that our league is useless, and that all the [Black Stars] players are based in Europe and so you will stay in Europe is highly unfair. That was not the arrangement which the GFA made with him," a disappointed Koufie fumed.

From poor piches, to scouting players and then, to being the messiah of Ghana football; Grant has exhausted his excuses and he must now take a critical look at his personal shortfalls. Ghanaians have witnessed greater "success" than what Grant has offered so far. That is why he cannot be put in the same category as C.K. Gyamfi and Osam Duodu. They are the true messiahs of Ghana football because they did not just take Ghana to finals, but they actually won trophies. Perhaps Grant would be better placed to start building a squad capable of winning the next Africa Cup of Nations. That is what the fans crave for; the fans want results not efforts anymore.

Ghanaians want to see Grant giving young players the chance and showing his tactical nous when things get tough for the Black Stars. Not the man who whines and jabs about everything without considering his own goofs. The former would definitely see him increase his stock with the home fans, but the latter would only mean putting himself in a position to be made persona non grata by the fans. Now enough of the excuses Mr Grant! Start getting results and it MUST start with Egypt.

[email protected]

Follow on twitter @ SportsTalkative