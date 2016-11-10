adidas Originals Neighbourhood Store Goes Live In Accra...First adidas Neighbourhood Store In West Africa

Accra, 10th November – Today, adidas launches its flagship adidas Originals Neighbourhood store, at the adidas House, 10 Nortey Ababio street, Airport Residential area, Accra.

The flagship store is the latest in a global series of adidas Originals Neighbourhood stores launched in various cities across the globe and first of its kind in West Africa, further emphasising the relevance of Accra to adidas in the region.

The Neighbourhood store features a wide array of iconic and innovative products from the adidas Originals range. They include limited edition products like Yeezy Boost and the adidas Nomad (NMD) collection. Other available Originals products include the Pharell inspired range, Rita Ora, Gazelle, ZX Flux, the adidas Superstar and Stan Smith.

“Accra has been a major hub for adidas in West Africa therefore it made sense to expand our footprint in this vibrant West African city. Our new Neighbourhood store brings a new offering of adidas product not previously available in Accra. We hope this will excite the Ghanaian creator to find their individual adidas look, and be inspired to be the best creative they can be ” commented Warren Bowers, Senior Retail and Franchise Director at adidas.

Valerie Fontanier-Ghajar, Chief Executive of Nutmeg Limited, the official retail partner of adidas in Ghana added “the Neighbourhood flagship store will usher in a new experience for adidas Originals fans in Ghana”. She explained that there is so much for adidas fans to look out for.

She further added that "The store will offer newly introduced and exciting products for our esteemed customers and Accra creators alike”.

The Neighbourhood Store launch promises to be exciting, with a planned exhibition that will feature musical performances from adidas ambassador Joey B and other music creators including Miss Kaakie and Edem. In addition, top Ghanaian movie industry celebrity Chris Attoh, and radio host Jason El Agha are also expected to attend.

For more information on adidas Ghana go to www.adidas3stripes.com.gh and follow adidas on twitter @adidasgh.