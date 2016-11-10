Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Africa Cup of Nations: CAF increases prize money from $1.5m to $4m

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced a significant 166 percent improvement in prize money for its flagship competition, the Africa Cup of Nations , as well as other competitions in its kitty.

From 2017, the winner of the AFCON title in Gabon will take home $4 million, a significant increase on the previous $1.5m prize money.

CAF has announced that all competitions under the auspices of the organisation are set to receive a massive prize-money boost, starting with next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

