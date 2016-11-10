Black Stars: Ramadan Sobhi eyes Ghana scalp in FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Egypt winger Ramadan Sobhi says they are focused on winning against Ghana in order to brighten their chances of qualifying to Russia 2018, adding that Ghana will not be push overs.

The Pharoahs of Egypt will host the Black Stars of Ghana this Sunday at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria in the second qualifying match in 'Group E.'

And Sobhi has intimated that they can't wait for more five years, as their immediate target is to qualify for the 2018 World Cup which will be held in Russia.

'Ghana's match will be tough, but we want to win to strengthen our hopes of reaching the 2018 World Cup. We don't want to wait five more years to start the 2022 qualifiers,' the Stoke City winger told ON Sport.

'The Egyptian people really want to qualify and I would like to tell them that the players really want to as well. I promise the fans that we don't want them to leave the stadium feeling down, and that we will do our best to make them happy.'

Egypt currently lead the Group with three points while Ghana are second with one point.

