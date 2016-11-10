Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 10 November 2016 15:10 CET

Ghana FA must cough staggering GH¢80,000 to get Dancehall King Shatta Wale to perform at match venue


The Ghana FA must cough up a staggering GH¢80,000 to get dancehall artiste Shatta Wale to perform at any Premier League venue next season.

The top notch Ghanaian musician has revealed he will charge the astronomical figure at any venue that he performs.

But the frightening figure has stalled discussions.

Ghana FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi revealed in November last year that his outfit was exploring ways to boost patronage of games in the Ghanaian top flight.

Attendance to Premier League matches have been appalling over the years mainly due to the lacking presence of established and exciting players.

Clubs in Ghana keep losing their best players to foreign clubs due to relatively poor working conditions in the country.

The GFA is now making direct efforts to enhance patronage of league matches by signing an agreement to have some of the top performers in Ghana thrill and entertain fans at venues.

This initiative will however be conducted on a pilot basis to gauge its success before a full-scale implementation is made.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

