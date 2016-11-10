Stephen Appiah Urges Black Stars To Stay Focus

Stephen Appiah, former Ghana skipper of the Black Stars has urged the players to concentrate and work hard to ensure they avoid a defeat in Egypt.

The Stars are faced with a uphill task of avoiding a defeat while the Egyptian smell blood after they were shamelessly forced out of the World Cup qualifiers by the Stars a few years ago.

Appiah, who led Ghana to the first FIFA World Cup in 2006 advised the Stars to keep their eyes on the ball if they want to emerge victorious or come home with a respectful score line.

“I am really looking forward to that game because it is one putting the best players on the African continent on one scale,” Appiah said

“Our players will have to forget the crowd because they will try to intimidate them but they have to Black them out.”

“If we are able to do that then off course we can go all the way.”