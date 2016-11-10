The MTN CEO’S Invitational Golf Tournament Final Leg comes off this Saturday November 12 at the Sukumono Celebrity Golf course in Accra and reports reaching Yours Truly state that over 90 top golfers have registered their participation.

The 18hole medal event which would be played under the theme – MTN Business, Your Partner for Enterprise Solutions and more will see both veteran and young golfers who are going to compete in all categories.

This is the final leg of the CEO’s tournament after exciting events earlier in the year 2016 at Tema, Tarkwa and Kumasi where the Asantehene participated.

According to officials of MTN and their partners, Huawei, special prizes will be awarded those who excel and all Golf clubs have been invited.

This will be the last tournament of the year and it is expected to pull surprises as some golfers have trained secretly and will showcase their skills on Saturday. Some of the top golfers expected to line up are Mona Captan Lamptey, Justice Emile Short, Hon. Owusu Agyepong and Frank Adu,

Some golfers who spoke to yours truly said they are going to retain their titles, others said it is going to be a wonderful day to kick start the Christmas Sporting Activities.

Golf Queen Mona Captan-Lamptey is expected to retain her Ladies title.

Huawei have united with the MTN CEO’s Golf Tournament as a devise partner and they have assured to give winners and players an unforgettable experience.