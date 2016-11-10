Duke Micah Clash With Chanda For Commonwealth Bantamweight Title On Saturday

Ghana’s WBO Africa Bantamweight Champion,Duke Micah is sure of adding the Commonwealth title to his collection after beating UK based Zambian, Matthew Chanda for the vacant Commonwealth Bantamweight title in London on November 12, 2016.

Micah who has big ambition to win the world title said annexing the Commonwealth title is a stepping stone to achieve his childhood dream.

Undefeated Micah (18-0, 17 KOs) who is currently rated number 11 in the world to the WBO Bantamweight belt held by Marlon Tapales of the Philippines said he is focused and not complacent, but keen on claiming the Commonwealth title for Ghana.

He said he will not let Chanda’s record of just seven professional fights lure him into a state of complacency ahead of their clash at York Hall, Bethnal Green on the Goodwin Promotions bill.

“I’m going to London to bring the title back to Ghana, I never rest, I’m always working and I will be ready,” Micah said in Accra at the Bronx Gym under coach Carl Lokko,

According to Micah, his opponent, Chanda is a good fighter, and he will never underrate any boxer because he is also coming with good training and determination to prove himself to his management.

He said the Commonwealth title is very important, it can elevate him to the world ranks.

Micah who was one of the brightest stars of Ghana’s amateur boxing team at London 2012 Olympic Games has attracted a large fan base among Ghanaians, many of who have high expectations of the boxer since he turned professional.

“Ghanaians are very passionate and love their boxing, their support is great and I appreciate all the love. As they are used to praying for me, I want to tell them to keep on supporting me and I will bring this title home. I will not disappoint them, I’m bringing the Commonwealth title home,” Duke Micah promised.

The world title aspirant who is also called “Ate Mayweather” in Bukom and Accra Central said he has learnt a lot after representing Ghana at the London Olympic Games in 2012 and has motivated himself to reach the top in his career.

The fight is being promoted by Streetwise Management and Promotions. The company that manages Micah.