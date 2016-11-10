Aston Villa winger Albert Adomah rates striker Jonathan Kodjia above compatriot Jordan Ayew as 'best striker' in English Championship



Aston Villa winger Albert Adomah has rated Jonathan Kodjia above compatriot Jordan Ayew as the best striker in the English Championship.

Kodjia grabbed a brace in Villa's 2-1 win over Blackburn last weekend to increase his goal tally to five.

And Ghanaian winger Albert Adomah has showered praises on the prolific Ivorian.

'I am biased but for me, he (Kodjia) is the best in the league," he said

'Jonathan is a great striker. Don't get me wrong, we've got other good strikers such as Gabby (Agbonlahor) and Rudy (Gestede).

'All the strikers we've got at the club at the moment are great, as is Jonathan. That's what we need - strikers scoring goals - and I don't mind which ones score. I'm really pleased for Jonathan and I hope he keeps it up because that will help the team.'

'He is doing his job as though there is no price tag on him - that's good for him because he is grounded and humble,' he said.

'At the moment everything is going well for him and he just has to keep it up. It (the price tag) doesn't bother him. He is still scoring goals and that's what you need as a striker.

'He's doing his job and that's good for the team - he just has to keep on scoring. If he scores 20 goals and we get promoted then great.'

