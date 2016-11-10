The international friendlies for the Black Queens of Ghana ahead of the 2016 Africa Women Nations Cup could be called off, GHANAsoccernet.com has gathered.

Ghana were supposed to play their Ivorian counterparts on Friday and the Bayana Bayana of South Africa on Sunday but reports from the camp of the Queens indicate that the games could be called off.

A source close to the Black Queens technical team revealed to GHANAsoccernet.com that the Ivorians were supposed to be in Ghana last night but are still not in town.

The South Africans who were expected in town by Friday have not confirmed their arrival leaving the technical team to look for other options.

The Queens may, however, move to Cape Coast to play a local select side on Friday and continue to Takoradi to face another select side before moving to Cameroon for the tournament.

The Africa Women Nations Cup starts on November 19 with Ghana tied in a group with Nigeria, Kenya and Mali.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

