10 November 2016

Hearts complete signing of Liberty Professionals defender Anthony Nim


Hearts of Oak have completed the signing of Liberty Professionals defender Anthony Nimo on a three-year deal.

The youngster has signed the permanent contract following weeks of negotiation.

The club has announced the capture of the defender who is expected to boost their squad ahead of next season.

Nimo joins Joshua Otoo and Malik Akowuah, whose signing is still being contested by Medeama.

