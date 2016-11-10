Kotoko hammer lower division side Quarm FC 11-1 in low friendly ahead of G6 tournament



Kotoko thrashed lower division side Quarm FC 11-1 in a low-key friendly on Wednesday.

Striker Kwame Boateng grabbed four goals with Obed Owusu and Emmanuel Gyamfi scoring a brace each.

Ivorian Alex Kowame and Frank Sarfo Gyamfi were also on target for the Porcupine Warriors at the Adako Jachie Park.

Interim coach Michael Osei used the friendly as a dress rehearsal ahead of the side's participation in the impending G6 mini-tournament which kicks off on Saturday.

