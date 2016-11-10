Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 10 November 2016 12:55 CET

Controversial Hearts new signing Malik Akowuah urges club to sign Medeama ace Kwame Boahene


Controversial Hearts of Oak new signing Malik Akowuah has urged the club to sign Medeama whizkid Kwame Boahene.

Akowuah, whose signing by the Phobians has generated massive controversy in Ghana, believe the former Liberty Professionals ace will be an ideal addition to their squad.

The 26-year-old joined Hearts on a three-year on Monday under bizarre circumstances with Medeama insisting the move was 'illegal'.

But the former Ashantigold midfielder has urged the local giants to break bank to bring Boahene to the capital.

"I know Kwame Boahene very well. He is not a lazy player and he always works hard as I  am aware of this since our days at Medeama SC," he told Kumasi-based Silver FM

''I think I've already discussed with the management of Hearts of Oak that they should try and sign him because he has a lot in him to offer to the club. Kwame Boahene will be a massive signing in our quest in annexing the trophy next season for that is our target.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Reporting first at the Court does not make a complaiant or an accused a winner.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img