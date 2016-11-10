Controversial Hearts new signing Malik Akowuah urges club to sign Medeama ace Kwame Boahene



Controversial Hearts of Oak new signing Malik Akowuah has urged the club to sign Medeama whizkid Kwame Boahene.

Akowuah, whose signing by the Phobians has generated massive controversy in Ghana, believe the former Liberty Professionals ace will be an ideal addition to their squad.

The 26-year-old joined Hearts on a three-year on Monday under bizarre circumstances with Medeama insisting the move was 'illegal'.

But the former Ashantigold midfielder has urged the local giants to break bank to bring Boahene to the capital.

"I know Kwame Boahene very well. He is not a lazy player and he always works hard as I am aware of this since our days at Medeama SC," he told Kumasi-based Silver FM

''I think I've already discussed with the management of Hearts of Oak that they should try and sign him because he has a lot in him to offer to the club. Kwame Boahene will be a massive signing in our quest in annexing the trophy next season for that is our target.''

