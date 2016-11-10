Aduana Stars threaten to deal with Malik Akowuah after controversial midfielder swerved to sign for Hearts



Aduana Stars have threatened to deal ruthlessly with controversial Hearts of Oak new signing Malik Akowuah for ditching them to sign for Hearts of Oak.

The Fire club are seething with rage after claiming the 26-year-old has receied financial munificence with a view of signing for the club.

Akowuah's three-year move to Hearts is being contested by Medeama who have accused the former African champions of tapping-up their player.

But in a latest twist to the fascinating transfer drama, Aduana Stars have accused the player of double-standards, claiming he received financial largesse from the club with promises of signing for them.

They have warned the former Ashantigold enforcer to return the money or they will deal with him drastically.

"I can confirm that Malik Akowuah took some amount of money from us for a possible move," Chief Executive Albert Commey told Kumasi-based Angel FM

"But he later snubbed us for Accra Hearts of Oak.

"Malik Akowuah cannot take our money for free...Peacefully he should return our money or else...." he warned

