Sports News | 10 November 2016 12:19 CET
Photos: Deceased Ek Afranie Dies In Bizzare Ambulance Accident
Celebrated Ghanaian coach EK Afranie died under bizarre circumstances in Suhum on Wednesday.
The former Ghana Under-20 coach died after the ambulance transferring him to the Okomfo Anokye Hospital in Kumasi was involved in a fatal accident on the Bonsu road.
The body has been deposited the Suhum Government Hospital.
Last month, he was admitted at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after suffering mild stroke.
