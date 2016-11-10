Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Photos: Deceased Ek Afranie Dies In Bizzare Ambulance Accident


Celebrated Ghanaian coach EK Afranie died under bizarre circumstances in Suhum on Wednesday.

The former Ghana Under-20 coach died after the ambulance transferring him to the Okomfo Anokye Hospital in Kumasi was involved in a fatal accident on the Bonsu road.

The body has been deposited the Suhum Government Hospital.

Last month, he was admitted at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after suffering mild stroke.

