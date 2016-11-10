Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Ebusua Dwarfs confirm departure of coach Prosper Nartey


Ebusua Dwarfs have confirmed the departure of coach Prosper Nartey.

Nartey, a University lecturer took over from veteran JE Sarpong and guided the team to a 12th placed finish last season.

The University of Cape Coast has opted not to continue his reign at the club to pursue his P.H.D programme.

And the club's hugely respected Chief Executive Nana Aidoo has confirmed he has parted ways with the club mutually.

"Yes it's true that he has left us. He wants to pursue academics," he told GHANAsoccernet.com

"We are grateful to him for his service within the short period.

"We are still looking around and hopefully we'll get a replacement soon."

Dwarfs are expected to announce a new coach in the coming days ahead of their pre-season which starts next week.

