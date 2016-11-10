

Ghanaian winger Quincy-Owusu Abeyie was on target for NEC Nijmegen in their 2-0 win over German lower division side SV HÃ¶nnepel-NiedermÃ¶rmter.

The 30-year-old scored from a free kick with substitute Andre Fomitschow scoring from a similar position at the Sportpark South in Groesbeek.

The game was used as dress rehearsal ahead of their next Dutch top-flight league match.

There will be no matches this weekend due to the international break.

NEC line-up: Delle (Smits 46.) Heinloth, Dyrestam (Hoogveld 46) Buwalda (Aktas 63.) Gmeiner (Leiwakabessy 46), Owusu-Abeyie (Fomitschow 63.) Breinburg (Den Heijer 46.) Mauk (Oratmangoen 63.) Ofosu (Awoniyi 63.) Cave (Mayi 63.) Groeneveld (Rayhi 63.)

