Sports News | 10 November 2016 11:25 CET

Ghanaian winger Quincy Owusu-Abeyie scores for NEC in friendly win over German side SV Hönnepel-Niedermörmter


Ghanaian winger Quincy-Owusu Abeyie was on target for NEC Nijmegen in their 2-0 win over German lower division side SV HÃ¶nnepel-NiedermÃ¶rmter.

The 30-year-old scored from a free kick with substitute Andre Fomitschow  scoring from a similar position at the  Sportpark South in Groesbeek.

The game was used as dress rehearsal ahead of their next Dutch top-flight league match.

There will be no matches this weekend due to the international break.

NEC line-up:  Delle (Smits 46.) Heinloth, Dyrestam (Hoogveld 46) Buwalda (Aktas 63.) Gmeiner (Leiwakabessy 46), Owusu-Abeyie (Fomitschow 63.) Breinburg (Den Heijer 46.) Mauk (Oratmangoen 63.) Ofosu (Awoniyi 63.) Cave (Mayi 63.) Groeneveld (Rayhi 63.)

