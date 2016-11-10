Match tickets for Ghana-Egypt clash sold out

The Borg Al- Arab Stadium is expected to be filled to capacity when Egypt host Ghana as tickets for the match has been reportedly sold out.

According to reports from Egypt, over 70,000 tickets have been sold out.

The government of Egypt announced that 75,000 spectators will be allowed to watch game.

Black Stars will face off with the Pharaohs in Alexandria. The team got off to a disappointing start with a draw against Uganda whilst Egypt beat Congo 2-1 away.

The draw and Egypt win has put Grant’s men in a tight situation and must avoid defeat on Sunday.

For Egypt they are bent on getting a win to open a five point lead ahead of Ghana.

Egypt came out tops – 2-1 win – the last time both clashed in the North African country but Black Stars progressed to the 2014 world cup with 7-3 aggregate victory.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports