Black Queens set for AFCON and ready to hit semi-finals

Accra, Nov. 9, GNA - Black Queens Coach Yussif Basigi, has said his charges are poised for a good show at the 2016 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AFCON) adding ''target is to qualify to the semi-final stage''.

The Women's senior national are preparing intensely at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence in Prampram and as part of efforts to achieve their target, the Queens played a friendly match with Ideal Ladies, a division one club at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

Basigi's side thrashed Ideal Ladies 8-0 with Alice Kusi and Portia Boakye bagging a brace and a goal each from Florence Dadson, Samira Suleman, Faiza Ibrahim, and Elizabeth Addo.

After the match, coach Basigi told the GNA Sports that he was relieved the foreign based players have arrived with the view that it will enable him have a full squad to fine-tune preparations before they (Black Queens) leave the shores of Ghana on November 15 with the tourney billed for November 19 in Cameroun.

Coach Basigi expressed worry at the poor state of the Stadium where the team trains but noted the Queens are focused and committed to achieve the best for the country.

He said 'We are trying to discard all factors that can affect performance and results and aim at our set target. I don't want to put unnecessary pressure on the players but we are definitely aiming at qualifying to the semi-finals so let's all be cautious when talking about going for the ultimate.

'I'm happy and relieved now that I have the full house, it's now left with putting them together as a team and that is what matters more because having them and not being able to blend them is a problem'.

'We are looking at going for the ultimate and making the team and Ghana proud in spite of challenges ranging from financial to the uncomfortable nature of the pitch that players complain about all the time. I can only encourage them to stay focused and discipline as they put in their best to sail through despite all odds''.

Ghana is housed in Group B alongside defending champions Nigeria, debutants Kenya and Mali.

GNA

By Edna A. Quansah/ Angela Ayibire