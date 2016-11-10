Accra Hearts of Oak signs a three year kit sponsorship deal

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Nov 09, GNA - Accra Hearts of Oak has signed a three year kits sponsorship deal with Pacific Football Ghana Limited.

The sponsorship deal which would see the phobians use products of Pacific Football Ghana Limited starts at the beginning of the new season.

In a release from Hearts of Oak Secretariat, it said the deal forms part of structures being put in place by the Board and Management to make Hearts of Oak 'the most attractive' club in the country.

According to the release signed by the public relations officer of the club, Kwame Opare Addo, details of the deal would be revealed on Friday at a press conference which would also form part of the club's 105th anniversary celebration and the 'unveiling of new players' signed so far for next season.

GNA