Black Stars: Asamoah Gyan rues missing Egypt clash

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has expressed disappointment at his inability to join the team for Sunday's World Cup qualifying match against Egypt.

Gyan suffered an injury in a league match last week, ruling him out of the crucial game which will be played in Alexandria.

The Ghana skipper however visited the team in their training base in Dubai where Coach Avram Grant and his team are preparing for this weekend's match.

And the Dubai- based striker expressed regret for the injury that has seen him ruled out of the match.

'Feels great to see my colleagues training here and as a captain I needed to come here and support them because I live in Dubai. I wish I could join them but unfortunately I can't due to injury'

'I feel bad because this particular game is key in the qualifiers. I was down when I suffered the injury because I was prepared mentally for this and before it happened.'

'I just have to show my support to the players and pray so that we can go and do something better for Ghana.'

'We have quality players in the team and we don't rely on one player so I believe they will go as a team and get a positive result'

'The other players are doing well in their clubs and I believe they will prove what they can also do in the match, the Al Ahli forward told www.ghanafa.org.

He also encouraged his teammates to remain strong mentally and stay focused in the game which will be played at the 75000 capacity Borg El-Arab Stadium.

The Black Stars began training in Dubai on Tuesday with some fitness exercises before intensifying training later in the afternoon.

Ghana will be hoping to secure an important away victory on Sunday to boost their chances of qualifying to a fourth straight World Cup appearance.

Egypt leads the group after beating Congo 2-1 whiles Ghana drew 0-0 with Uganda in the first round of matches.

Credit: Ghanafa.org



