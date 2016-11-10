2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Avram Grant: We will do everything to qualify

Black Stars coach Avram Grant says he will do everything possible to propel the four times champions of Africa to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana have a date with Egypt on Sunday in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Alexandria

And ahead of the epic game, Grant is hopeful Ghana will be in Russia and even be the first African side to reach the semi-finals.

'We will do everything to be in the World Cup. When I took over the first thing I said apart from the Africa Cup of Nation was that I wanted Ghana to be the first African country to go farther than any other African nation in the World Cup,' he said ahead of the game.

'All that we have to do is to go through the processes that bring success'.

Egypt are currently sitting on top of group E of the African zone of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier, after they earned an away victory against Congo, while Ghana were held to a goalless draw on the opening day of the match.

