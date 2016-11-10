Black Stars hit by the death of Coach Afrane; aim to beat Egypt in his honour

The sad news of the passing on of celebrated Ghanaian coach E. K. Afrane has not only hit the country but has struck the senior national team the Black Stars like a thunderbolt according to deputy skipper Andre Ayew and has promised that they will beat Egypt to honour the late coach.

The veteran coach perished in an accident when he was being transferred from Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi for further treatment.

The ambulance that was carrying him along with two nurses and his son swerved and somersaulted into a nearby river under a huge bridge on their way to Kumasi where the coach finally bid farewell to the world.

And Andre Ayew in an interview ahead of their clash with Egypt in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers say the team is down with the death of Coach Afrane but will beat Egypt to honour the coach.

"It's a sad news and we send our condolences to the entire family," Ayew said.

"Coach Afrane is a big coach whose demise means Ghana has lost a great person. He qualified the Black Queens to our first ever senior World Cup.

"He has coached all our national teams and that is an enviable achievement. He also coached all the big clubs in Ghana including Kotoko and Hearts. We are really sad and we express our condolences to the entire family and will try to win the game in his honour, " he added.

Ghana is currently in camp in Dubai preparing for the cracker with the Egyptians in Alexandria on Sunday.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

