Stoke City starlet Ramadan Sobhi urges Egypt players to dig deep to beat Ghana

Egypt winger Ramadan Sobhi says they fully focused on beating Ghana on Sunday to enhance their 2018 World Cup qualification chances.

But the Stoke City player says the players must dig deep to put the Black Stars to flight.

''Ghana's match will be tough, but we want to win to strengthen our hopes of reaching the 2018 World Cup. We don't want to wait five more years to start the 2022 qualifiers,'' Sohbi told ON Sport.

''The Egyptian people really want to qualify and I would like to tell them that the players really want to as well.

''I promise the fans that we don't want them to leave the stadium feeling down, and that we will do our best to make them happy.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com