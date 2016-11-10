Hearts land defender Anthony Nimo from city-rivals Liberty Professionals

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak have announced the signing of defender Anthony Nimo Asamoah from Liberty Professionals.

The lateral defender penned the deal on Wednesday to join Ben Mensah, Malik Akowuah, Robert Sowah and Joshua Otoo.

Hearts continue their trading on the transfer market and do not appear scampered by the procedural errors in signing midfielder Akowuah from Medeama SC.

The guardsman is expected to anchor the defence for the former African champions who are gunning for the Ghanaian title.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com