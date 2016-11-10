Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 10 November 2016 07:40 CET

Hearts land defender Anthony Nimo from city-rivals Liberty Professionals

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak have announced the signing of defender Anthony Nimo Asamoah from Liberty Professionals.

The lateral defender penned the deal on Wednesday to join Ben Mensah, Malik Akowuah, Robert Sowah and Joshua Otoo.

Hearts continue their trading on the transfer market and do not appear scampered by the procedural errors in signing midfielder Akowuah from Medeama SC.

The guardsman is expected to anchor the defence for the former African champions who are gunning for the Ghanaian title.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Love is a fool's way of saying, "I am all yours."
By: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img