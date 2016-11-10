Ghanaian forward Richard Gadze scores third goal of the season in Indian top-flight

Ghanaian forward Richard Gadze scored the opener for Delhi Dynamos to inspire them to a 4-1 trouncing of Chennaiyin in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old shot his side upfront with a 15th minute close range finish at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

The former Ebusua Dwarfs striker then turned the architect to provide the assist for former Chelsea star Florent Malouda who bagged a brace in the game.

Gadze has now scored three league goals since his return to the side from his loan spell with Finnish side HJK Helsinki.

