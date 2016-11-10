Jose Mourinho: Man United boss examining all aspects of first-team affairs

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is investigating all aspects of first-team affairs after being dismayed at the culture he has inherited at the club.

Mourinho is reportedly unhappy with United’s medical department .

But, having succeeded Louis van Gaal in the summer, it is understood Mourinho has found the general culture at United falling short of his expectations.

Mourinho has won 23 trophies in spells at Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

The Portuguese publicly questioned defender Luke Shaw, 21, and Chris Smalling, 26, for missing Sunday’s 3-1 win at Swansea with injuries, telling the media: “For the team, you have to do anything.”

BBC Sport understands Mourinho, 53, is looking at every area in his remit, including travel, pre-season tour planning, fitness, sports science and the general make-up of his squad.

At the start of the season, the former Chelsea manager predicted United would compete for the Premier League title this season.

However, Sunday’s victory over second-bottom Swansea was only their second win in their past eight Premier League games. They are in sixth place – eight points off leaders Liverpool.

In addition, Thursday’s 2-1 defeat at Fenerbahce left them outside the qualification places in their Europa League group.

United have reached the last eight of the EFL Cup but Mourinho remains unhappy at various aspects of club life.

He also recently described living alone in a Manchester hotel and being pursued by photographers as a “bit of a disaster”.

