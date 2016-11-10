Asamoah Gyan counts on Ghana mental strength to defeat Egypt

Injured Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan says the Black Stars must have a strong mental attitude during Sunday's crucial World Cup qualifier against Egypt to be able to secure victory in Alexandria.

The Black Stars travel to Alexandria for the Group E match without their inspirational captain after the UAE-based attacker was from the Ghana squad.

A thigh injury prevented the Al Ahli striker from being named in coach Avram Grant's squad for the game in Egypt.

Ghana desperately needs to get a result in the game to keep alive their chances qualifying for the tournament in Russia.

Victory will put the Pharaohs five points clear of the Black Stars, their main challengers in the group that also includes Congo and Uganda.

Gyan says mental strength will be key if the Black Stars are to overcome the Pharaohs in Alexandria.

'We have the quality to deliver the desired result, despite the difficulty of the match, so I'll urge the players to stay focused on the field, make sure we do our normal things on field," Gyan said

'We should not put pressure on ourselves, and if we are able to do all these, I'm sure we'll come out with something better.'

Egypt host Ghana in their second Group E game at Borg El-Arab stadium in Alexandria.

Victory will put the Pharaohs five points clear of the Black Stars, their main challengers in the group that also includes Congo and Uganda.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com