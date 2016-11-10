Ghana coach Grant understands Egypt delight over Gyan, Kwadwo absence

Ghana coach Avram Grant says he understands Egyptian delight over the absence of two key Black Stars players Asamoah Gyan and Kwadwo Asamoah for Sunday's crucial World Cup qualifier in Alexandria.

The Israeli says he would have also been delighted if Egypt were missing their top players Mohamed Salah and Arsenal star El Neny as it would create less problems for his side.

Grant says absence of the two key players has delighted the Egyptians because they know the havoc the duo can cause for their side.

The Black Stars travel to Alexandria for the Group E match without their inspirational captain after the UAE-based attacker was dropped from the Ghana squad.

A thigh injury prevented the Al Ahli striker from being named in coach Avram Grant's squad for the game in Egypt.

The Black Stars will also be missing Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah also through injury and Grant says Egypt's delight is understandble.

'I am sure they [Egypt] are happy. Imagine that they entered the game without Salah and Elneny, we would be also happy," Grant said.

Egypt host Ghana in their second Group E game at Borg El-Arab stadium in Alexandria.

Victory will put the Pharaohs five points clear of the Black Stars, their main challengers in the group that also includes Congo and Uganda.

