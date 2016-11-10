Talented Ghanaian kid Ethan Ampadu voted Wales Young Player of the Year 2016

Wales have voted for Exeter City wonder-kid Ethan Ampadu as European country's Young Player of the Year 2016.

The 16-year-old won the award at a star studded ceremony at the Vale Resort in front of senior stars including Gareth Bale and Joe Allen as well as Wales manager Chris Coleman.

Ampadu achieved tremendous success at his tender age in the calendar year after making his debut in the English League Cup for Exeter City and training with the Wales senior squad.

His performances have drawn interest from Premier League big-guns Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal this year after impressing in the Wales youth sides.

England are bent on snatching Ampadu from Wales despite representing the Dragons at under-14s, under-15's, under-16's and under-17s. The young midfielder has already turned down invitations from the Three Lions.

He is eligible to represent three countries including Ghana and England. His father, Kwame - is an academy coach at Arsenal and featured in over 100 games for Swansea City during the 1990s.

In a bid to nail him down, Wales invited the wunderkind to train with the likes of Gareth Bale ahead of the Euro 2016 and he appears to be nailing his colours firmly to the Welsh mast.

By El Akyereko

