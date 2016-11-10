Egypt coach Hector Cuper reveals fit squad for Ghana clash

Egypt coach Hector Cuper says his squad is fully fit to face Ghana in Sunday's crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier even though he rues the absence of two injured key players.

The Argentine is happy over the fitness of the squad even though Mahmoud Kahraba and Ahmed Hassan Koka have been ruled out of the match in Alexandria.

The Pharaohs take on the Black Stars at Borg El-Arab stadium in the second round of matches in the qualifiers for the tournament in Russia.

Victory will put Egypt five points clear of the Black Stars, their main challengers in the group that also includes Congo and Uganda.

'Everyone is in a good physical state and we only miss Mahmoud Kahraba and Ahmed Hassan Koka. It is great to have such a group of great players under your management,' Cuper said.

'We understand the importance of the game to the Egyptians, the players are focused on getting the victory and winning the three points,' the former Valencia coach added.

The Pharaohs are on top of Group E with three points after securing an important 1-0 away win over Congo in the opening match of the group.

Second-placed Ghana are have one point after being held at home by Uganda in their first match of the group in Tamale last month.

