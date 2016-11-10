REVEALED: Loud-mouth sports presenters Songo and Abatay begged Kwesi Nyantakyi for forgiveness in libel suit in court

Loud-mouth sports presenters Patrick Osei Agyemang and Kofi Asare Brako shamelessly pleaded with Ghana FA President Kwesi Nyantakyi in court on Wednesday to pardon them in the $2m defamatory suit slapped against them, Ghanasoccernet.com can reveal.

Osei Agyemang also known as Countryman Songo knelt down in front of Kwesi Nyantakyi in the court room begging him to forgive him and drop the matter for an out-of-court settlement while Asare Brako 'Abatay' also pleaded for forgiveness claiming the suit will affect his recent position at Atinka FM negatively.

The two have been accused of consistently labelling the Ghana FA President and FIFA Council member as corrupt, a thief and a stupid person and have been hauled before the General Jurisdiction Court 2 to defend the claims by Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Abatay, who pleaded through counsel for Kwesi Nyantakyi before the case was opened for hearing said he has been promoted to the position of General Manager at Atinka FM and the suit can damage his new role.

The loud-mouth 'Fire 4 Fire' host kept his kneeling position for about two minutes apologising to the Ghana FA boss who was bent on getting the case heard.

A few minutes before the case was opened for hearing, the two sports presenters who have made public statements of habouring no fear for anyone disappeared from the court premises leaving no traces of their whereabout.

To the utmost dismay of the judge, the court clerk and other counsels who were in the court earlier affirmed that the two were in the court before they commenced sitting.

Counsel for Kwesi Nyantakyi prayed the court should proceed with the hearing since his client was ready to mount the witness box to testify but the judge who presided over the case adjourned it to next week 15th November.

Counsel for Asempa FM who are also affected by the suit for providing the platforms for the two sports presenters to defame the most successful Ghana FA Boss was also absent for the hearing.

