Kotoko-target Augustine Okrah signs for Sudanese champions Al Hilal - Reports

Ghanaian attacker Augustine Okrah has joined Sudanese champions Al Hilal from rivals Al Merreikh on a two-year deal, according to reports.

The 23-year-old makes the switch to the Omdurman-based side after hugely impressing with 17 goals for Al Merreikh.

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko had declared interest in re-signing their former player who made his name in Ghana with Bechem United.

However the former BK Hacken loanee preferred a deal to remain in the North African country.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com