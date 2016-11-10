OFFICIAL: Hearts capture former Wa All Stars defender Joshua Otoo

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak continue their trading on the transfer market by landing former Wa All Stars defender Joshua Otoo despite recent gaffe.

The Phobians do not look scampered by the errors in signing midfielder Malik Akowuah from Medeama SC on Monday.

The Vincent Sowah-led administration have wrapped up the signing of Otoo who established himself as one of the best fortresses in defence on the local scene.

The 26-year-old has passed the mandatory test in late October to pave way for his move to the capital. The towering defender failed to join the Accra-based side last season over financial issues.

Otoo is tipped to form a strong back up for the impressive pairing between Inusah Musah and Robin Gnagne who signed an extension to his deal with the Phobians earlier this month.

He joined Robert Sowah, Ben Mensah and Malik Akowuah who have all signed for the former African champions.

