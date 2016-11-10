Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 10 November 2016 06:10 CET

Egypt sure of fixing dodgy form of home-based players for Ghana clash

Egypt's assistant coach Osama Nabih says home-based will attain their best form before Sunday's crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier against Ghana.

Nabih has been forced to defend the several home-based players in the squad after recent criticism of their form in recent matches in the country's top-flight league.

Cairo giants Ahly and Zamalek were not convincing in their performances in their league matches which led to criticism that they are not in shape to face Ghana in the in Egypt's second Group E clash.

"Ahly and Zamalek players suffered from fatigue," Nabih said.

"They played every three or four days and their physical form was affected by the congested schedule.

"But we have the time to prepare them physically and technically before the important clash against Ghana," he added.

Egypt are seeking to extend their lead at the top of Group E after opening their World Cup qualifiers with a 2-1 away win over Congo.

The Pharaohs top the group with three points, two ahead of second-placed Ghana who were held to a disappointing goalless draw at home to Uganda.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

empty sack cannot stand
By: johnson asiedu
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img