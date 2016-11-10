Egypt sure of fixing dodgy form of home-based players for Ghana clash

Egypt's assistant coach Osama Nabih says home-based will attain their best form before Sunday's crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier against Ghana.

Nabih has been forced to defend the several home-based players in the squad after recent criticism of their form in recent matches in the country's top-flight league.

Cairo giants Ahly and Zamalek were not convincing in their performances in their league matches which led to criticism that they are not in shape to face Ghana in the in Egypt's second Group E clash.

"Ahly and Zamalek players suffered from fatigue," Nabih said.

"They played every three or four days and their physical form was affected by the congested schedule.

"But we have the time to prepare them physically and technically before the important clash against Ghana," he added.

Egypt are seeking to extend their lead at the top of Group E after opening their World Cup qualifiers with a 2-1 away win over Congo.

The Pharaohs top the group with three points, two ahead of second-placed Ghana who were held to a disappointing goalless draw at home to Uganda.

