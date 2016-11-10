Egypt coach Cuper believes Ghana attack is weak without Asamoah Gyan

Egypt coach Hector Cuper says Ghana's attack is weak without Asamoah Gyan insisting the absence of the injured striker will negatively affect the Black Stars when two sides clash on Sunday in a crucial World Cup qualifier.

The Black Stars travel to Alexandria for the Group E match without their inspirational captain after the UAE-based attacker was from the Ghana squad.

A thigh injury prevented the Al Ahli striker from being named in coach Avram Grant's squad for the game in Egypt.

The Black Stars will also be missing Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah but the Argnetine coach Cuper believes that the absence of Gyan will negatively affect the Black Stars during Sunday's anticipated World Cup qualifier in Alexandria.

"The absence of Gyan will affect Ghana," Argentine boss Cuper said on Wednesday.

"Their frontline will be missing a lot without him."

Egypt host Ghana in their second Group E game at Borg El-Arab stadium in Alexandria.

Victory will put the Pharaohs five points clear of the Black Stars, their main challengers in the group that also includes Congo and Uganda.

