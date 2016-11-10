Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Egypt coach Cuper wants his tension-gripped squad to be calm for Ghana game

Egypt coach Hector Cuper wants his tension-gripped players to be calm when they face Ghana on Sunday insisting it is the only way they can defeat the Black Stars in the crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier in Alexandria.

Anxiety looks to have taken the better part of the Pharaohs who were thoroughly thrashed the last time the two sides clashed in the qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup which Ghana won 7-3 on aggregate.

Despite taking an early lead in the group, there is still some respect for the Ghanaians who fluffed their opening match after being held to a goalless draw at home by Uganda.

Cuper says a calm approach towards the game by his players would be key if the Egyptians to perform well and emerge winners.

"The players are fully concentrated and they are technically and physically fit for the game," he said.

"They need to be calm in the game and to make light of any pressure. We will try to win and continue our winning run in the qualifiers."

Egypt host Ghana in their second Group E game at Borg El-Arab stadium in Alexandria.

Victory will put the Pharaohs five points clear of the Black Stars, their main challengers in the group that also includes Congo and Uganda.

Do we want our voices to be silenced because we are too selfish to voice out our minds? The choice is in our own hands.
FRANCIS TAWIAH
