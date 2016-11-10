Ghana's Israeli coach steers clear of security fears ahead of Egypt visit

Israeli coach Avram Grant says he is fully focused on leading his Ghana to face Egypt on Sunday insisting he will leave security concerns over his presence to politicians to deal with it.

Security fears for Grant have come to the fore because of the age-long tensions between Arabs and Israeli ahead of the crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Reports have emerged from Egypt that some fans are planning to attack the Israeli coach when the Black Stars arrive in Alexandria - a city noted for anger over Israel's relationship with Palestine.

The Egypt FA says it has contacted the country's interior ministry to provide maximum security for the travelling Ghana team because of the concerns.

Grant claims he is unfazed about the security issues that have surfaced ahead of the match insisting the football game should rather unite people.

'I'm a football coach and here to play football, I'm not a politician and, sports is a global game that promotes unity, irrespective of where you come from," the former Chelsea coach said.

'So I don't put it in mind. I have enough football issues to deal with, I have heard issues being raised with regards to security but I'm focused on giving the best to my team.'

The Israeli coach revealed that he has worked in countries who don't have good relationship with his country but has had on problems there insisting that he doesn't Egypt to be different.

EFA has assured Avram Grant he will not be discrimnated against as he will be treated like any other foreigner without regard for his nationality.

According to EFA executive director Tharwat Sweilam, Grant's nationality will not matter when the two sides clash Egypt on November 13 at Borg El-Arab Stadium in Alexandria.

Egypt host Ghana in their second Group E game at Borg El-Arab stadium in Alexandria.

Victory will put the Pharaohs five points clear of the Black Stars, their main challengers in the group that also includes Congo and Uganda.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com